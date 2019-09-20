Ironwood Investment Counsel Stake in Apple (AAPL) Boosted by $741,902 as Share Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Has Boosted Holding

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 1,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 119,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.03M, up from 117,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $189.72. About 13.17 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LEADERS ASK FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS — STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 06/03/2018 – Google, Facebook Ad Power Poised for New French Investigation; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Has Received A Letter For CEO Zuckerberg To Testify;Co Is Reviewing It

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, up from 40,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $219.46. About 24.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,764 are held by Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 2.14M shares. Barnett & Com Inc has 1,874 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brick And Kyle has 4.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birinyi Associates reported 9.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fisher Asset reported 13.74 million shares. Ghp Invest holds 51,015 shares. 2.04M are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bp Public Limited Company holds 3.5% or 478,000 shares. Beacon Fin Grp Inc reported 36,890 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 3.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Narwhal Cap stated it has 86,026 shares. Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,012 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 21,315 shares. Night Owl Mngmt Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,206 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Omers Administration accumulated 39,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Focused Wealth stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kessler Invest Ltd reported 8 shares stake. Clean Yield Gru has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200 shares. Cantillon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.06% or 1.06M shares. Private Cap Advsr holds 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 51,194 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.72M shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc holds 5,115 shares. 16,862 were reported by Alpine Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,888 shares. Archon Ptnrs Lc holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,900 shares. Lourd Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,071 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Lc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 29,580 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,704 shares to 216,383 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,449 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).