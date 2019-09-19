Ironwood Investment Counsel Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $560,595 as Shares Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Has Upped by Nexus Investment Management Inc

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 28.38M shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 5,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 489,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.82M, up from 484,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 9.26 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,444 shares to 40,867 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.