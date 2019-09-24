Ironwood Investment Counsel Lowered Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding By $354,816; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Sentiment Is 0.6

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 15 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 25 sold and reduced equity positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The institutional investors in our database now own: 7.29 million shares, down from 7.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased Mccormick & Co (MKC) stake by 32.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as Mccormick & Co (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 4,852 shares with $752,000 value, down from 7,156 last quarter. Mccormick & Co now has $21.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.81. About 420,722 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95

Among 2 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. McCormick & Company has $150 highest and $14300 lowest target. $147.67’s average target is -7.60% below currents $159.81 stock price. McCormick & Company had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.97 million for 30.97 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Management Corp has invested 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Maple holds 62,748 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 7,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old National Comml Bank In has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 51,692 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 320 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First Fincl In accumulated 335 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Logan Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,618 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 10,066 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 0.11% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 6,500 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 6,290 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Highstreet Asset has invested 1.1% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $135.39 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Blackstone Group Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for 3.10 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 36,573 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.06% invested in the company for 580,000 shares. The California-based Ares Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bb&T Securities Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 62,185 shares.