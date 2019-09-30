Ironwood Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Market Value Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Lifted by $1.15 Billion

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 2604.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 29,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 billion, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.88M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 14/05/2018 – TIANSHENG PHARMA DEPUTY GM IN POLICE CUSTODY ON VIOLATIONS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 02/04/2018 – Hornets Offer G.M. Post to Mitch Kupchak; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 17/05/2018 – REG-Mechan Controls Plc GM Statement; 05/04/2018 – Peugeot boss says CO2 fines will create Chinese ‘Trojan Horse’; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 840,825 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jacobs Ca stated it has 41,267 shares. Private Trust Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Toth Advisory holds 0.69% or 19,787 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Raymond James Financial Service invested in 38,579 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fruth Inv has 1.33% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Btim holds 146,712 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 50,300 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle holds 44,500 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.45% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 1,382 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 263,216 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

