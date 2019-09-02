Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Holding in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by $1.10 Million; Havens Advisors Position In Red Hat (RHT) Was Has Boosted

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 377,886 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,349 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 71,984 shares. Boltwood Management has invested 0.87% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 33,545 shares. Tompkins Fincl has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 219 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 2.94 million shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested 0.42% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Hldgs stated it has 160,280 shares. Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 729 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 22,196 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Personal Advisors Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares to 17,840 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 8,468 shares. Alta Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 2,565 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Co holds 4,689 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 55,106 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Company owns 312,381 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 102,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Strs Ohio has 701 shares. Cibc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,466 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors reported 3,769 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation has 6,922 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5,749 shares.