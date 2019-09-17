Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted By $989,460 Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position; Light Street Capital Management Has Lifted Wayfair (W) Holding By $14.28 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 76.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 10,755 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 24,835 shares with $2.29M value, up from 14,080 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $4.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.36. About 541,042 shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 111.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Light Street Capital Management Llc acquired 97,825 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Light Street Capital Management Llc holds 185,800 shares with $27.13 million value, up from 87,975 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $12.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 887,206 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $584,906 activity. Byrne Samuel T bought $584,906 worth of stock or 6,589 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 20,211 shares stake. Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.72% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 100,317 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 17,208 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 28,089 shares. Smithfield owns 1,994 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ruggie Cap Grp invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 17,911 shares. Citigroup owns 42,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 3,549 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 204,400 shares. 2,685 are held by Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 2,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 396,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Partners Llp reported 3.6% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wayfair has $200 highest and $12100 lowest target. $164’s average target is 22.59% above currents $133.78 stock price. Wayfair had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.51% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 7,333 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 1,987 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,438 shares. Allen Mgmt invested 4.85% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc owns 11,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 290,499 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0% or 3,201 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 298,201 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Jasper Ridge Prtn LP stated it has 0.53% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,386 shares. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 8,317 shares or 0.01% of the stock.