Ironwood Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Sun Communities (SUI); As Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) Market Value Rose, General American Investors Company Has Trimmed by $1.45 Million Its Holding

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (ASML) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 170,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.53M, down from 177,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $240.64. About 570,318 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $148.9. About 258,218 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 48,637 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group reported 2.51% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 24,665 shares. Next Finance Grp invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bartlett And Ltd Co has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 61,920 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Utah Retirement Systems holds 18,553 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). City owns 157 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp holds 0.37% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 12,597 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 573,977 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $673.22M for 37.60 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

