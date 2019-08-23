Ironwood Investment Counsel Increases Holding in General Electric (GE); Blb&B Advisors Increased At&T (T) Stake by $716,379

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 89.07M shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 23,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 308,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, up from 285,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 16.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 19,852 shares to 23,646 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares to 88,309 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

