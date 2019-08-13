Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stake by $1.10 Million; Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Holder Davis R M Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.36 Million

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 24,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 293,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52M, up from 269,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 84,464 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 193,582 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Canâ€™t Miss – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “U.S. Banking Industry Facing Reputational Crisis – New Study from American Banker and Reputation Institute – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Thinks Its Stock is Cheap – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Hosts First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cullen/Frost Bankers Series A preferred stock declares $0.3359 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

