Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Anheuser (BUD) Stake by $1.78 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Violich Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares to 17,840 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,309 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares to 223,975 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.