Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Anheuser (BUD) Holding by $1.78 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Share Price Declined While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $578,100

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AB InBev SA (BUD) Acquires Platform Beer Co. – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Anika Therapeutics’ (ANIK) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AnaptysBio Prepares for a Potential Gear Shift – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.