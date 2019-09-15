Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Upped By $526,208 Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) Shorts Up By 7.67%

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 67.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 16,444 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 40,867 shares with $1.33M value, up from 24,423 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) had an increase of 7.67% in short interest. TBLT’s SI was 566,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.67% from 526,500 shares previously. With 1.75M avg volume, 0 days are for Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s short sellers to cover TBLT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 508,698 shares traded. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was bought by Ancius Michael J. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.10% below currents $33.64 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,400 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,206 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt reported 1.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 19,250 shares. 156,014 are held by Logan Mgmt Inc. 486,918 are owned by Chevy Chase Holding Incorporated. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Co stated it has 45,116 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp reported 10,956 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 0.13% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 7,290 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,366 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,582 shares. Stearns Services Gru owns 11,555 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

