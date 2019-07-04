Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Upped By $1.78 Million Its Anheuser (BUD) Holding; Mimedx Group (MDXG) Sentiment Is 0.15

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 74.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 21,450 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 50,384 shares with $4.23 million value, up from 28,934 last quarter. Anheuser now has $179.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.55 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill

Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) investors sentiment increased to 0.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 2 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 13 cut down and sold stock positions in Mimedx Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.34 million shares, down from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mimedx Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Top Pick” on Tuesday, January 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 1,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 42,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Blackrock reported 735 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 22,334 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,332 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 56,035 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,752 are owned by Moors Cabot. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fiduciary Tru stated it has 7,200 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 25,530 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Academy Cap Mngmt Tx holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 277,898 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.59 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 59,481 shares traded. MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) has declined 53.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDXG News: 15/03/2018 – MIMEDX REPORTS EXPECTATION TO EXCEED $92M TOP END OF 1Q REV. GU; 24/04/2018 – $BOFI props up Kushner with a $57M loan shortly after bank was “cleared” by regulators. This would make even Parker Petit and @SenatorIsakson blush $MDXG; 27/04/2018 – 4 Tides Medical is a POD owned by Dr. John Sledge from a Lafayette Orthopedic Clinic. Yet another lie Parker told to his investors. $MDXG; 15/03/2018 – RT @AlderLaneeggs: It wouldnt surprise me if $MDXG is raided by the Feds give when @AureliusValue just exposed.. Time to out an end to thi…; 07/04/2018 – @AlderLaneeggs @mimedix Normally Garoufalis (a VA doctor) touts $MDXG product at luxurious European conferences; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That Class Actions Have Been Filed Against MiMedx Group, Inc. – MDXG; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MiMedx Group Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018; 26/03/2018 – MiMedx Group: Patients Experienced Clinically Meaningful Reduction in Pain; 08/05/2018 – RT @medtechy: How much does MiMedx pay physicians? We don’t know and that’s the problem. $MDXG | Medtechy; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Comments On Matters Related To Former VA Employees