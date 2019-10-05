Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Sun Communities (SUI) Holding by $307,200; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Has Cut Its Holding

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $152.25. About 320,785 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 50,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 249,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.40 million, down from 300,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,760 were reported by Reliant Management Lc. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management reported 1,903 shares stake. 1,961 are held by Iberiabank Corp. Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 6,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,483 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.29% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 0.37% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,605 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co has 0.97% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 230,268 shares. 1,314 were reported by Foster & Motley.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $786.37M for 17.00 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd invested in 153,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 881,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tcw Gru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 113,188 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 60,341 shares. 47,773 are owned by Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Corporation. Whittier Company holds 638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 236,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 206,882 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 3,369 shares. First Republic has 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). invested in 0% or 1,536 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 18,140 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 299,206 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 61,000 shares.