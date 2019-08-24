Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $406,341 as Share Value Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Decreased Its Holding by $17.55 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478.13M, down from 2,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 752,938 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54 million, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,320 shares to 14,080 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.