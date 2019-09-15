Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) as Share Value Rose; Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose While Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Its Stake by $7.90 Million

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 658,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.22 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.89M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income taxt dept Dhoot in ICICI-Videocon loan case – PTI in Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.07 million shares traded or 111.08% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $577.69 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 105,160 shares to 118,986 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.