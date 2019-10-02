Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Increased By $307,200 Its Sun Communities (SUI) Stake; Mueller Industries (MLI) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Sun Communities (SUI) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 2,400 shares as Sun Communities (SUI)’s stock rose 7.30%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 16,000 shares with $2.05 million value, up from 13,600 last quarter. Sun Communities now has $13.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 74,242 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.72, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 67 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 80 cut down and sold their stock positions in Mueller Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 51.25 million shares, down from 51.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mueller Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 48 New Position: 19.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,194 activity.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 33,870 shares traded. Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) has declined 5.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLI); 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Industries May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 18 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Mueller Industries; 24/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 42C; 04/05/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC – ACQUISITION OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Mueller Industries, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Die-Mold Tool Limited; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Industries May Benefit, Industry Up in April

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The Company’s Piping Systems segment makes copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and components for use in water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as for drainage, waste, and vent systems. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. It also makes steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94M for 15.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc. holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. for 988,686 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.32 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 205,253 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.69% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 18,451 shares.