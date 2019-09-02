Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Wal (WMT) Position; Maple Capital Management Lowered Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 65.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 34,368 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 17,840 shares with $1.74 million value, down from 52,208 last quarter. Wal now has $322.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code to allow jeans; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 3,007 shares to 76,472 valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,132 shares and now owns 19,396 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 6,686 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability reported 12,369 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.12% or 8,809 shares. Blackhill Cap has 3.47% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 156,057 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Inc L P, Texas-based fund reported 362,109 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 175,585 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited has 801 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 26,515 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,570 shares. Jnba holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 700 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 3,500 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 11,950 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 344,518 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 28,705 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of stock. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 19.00% above currents $112.97 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $143 target. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of LLY in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13300 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 3.53% above currents $114.26 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WMT in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12800 target in Friday, August 16 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust reported 0.09% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 276,948 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Personal Svcs holds 50,809 shares. Rnc Lc has 2,630 shares. Montgomery Investment invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt owns 630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Haverford owns 20,832 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7.18 million shares. Chatham has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bokf Na holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 237,964 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 3.60 million shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 35,012 shares. 11,059 were reported by Enterprise Finance Svcs Corp. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.