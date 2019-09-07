Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Wal (WMT) Position by $3.33 Million; Shares Rose; North American Management Continues to Hold Stake in At&T (T)

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 34,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 17,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 52,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 29/03/2018 – Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T/yr; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 16/03/2018 – WALMART PLANS TO BUY ABOUT THIRD OF FLIPKART , IN PART BY PURCHASING STAKES FROM TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT AND SOFTBANK GROUP- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive caught after Walmart lockdown; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella

North American Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,558 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 169,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,415 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 214,639 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Llc owns 323,268 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Company reported 0.54% stake. Csu Producer Inc reported 0.91% stake. Churchill Management stated it has 449,616 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 6.21M shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 488,297 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,983 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated invested in 140,258 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,371 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invesco Limited has 37.09 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 790,741 shares. Ally Fincl has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Congress Asset Ma holds 12,783 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox invested in 164,590 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 73,344 were reported by Rowland Investment Counsel Adv. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 3,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 142,682 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 19,465 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covington Inv Advisors Inc owns 15,492 shares. Pzena Management Ltd Com has 1.66 million shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc owns 3.08M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 7,728 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.22% or 39,332 shares in its portfolio. Howard invested in 4,715 shares. Trust Invest Advsr stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 330,153 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 53,789 shares.