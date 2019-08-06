Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Shorts Increased By 10.67%

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 2.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 131,771 shares with $15.54 million value, down from 135,244 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 9.09 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) had an increase of 10.67% in short interest. LXRX’s SI was 9.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.67% from 8.27 million shares previously. With 435,700 avg volume, 21 days are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s short sellers to cover LXRX’s short positions. The SI to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 8.89%. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 540,368 shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA CASH & OTHER $262.3M; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS XERMELO PHASE 3 TELESTAR DATA; 04/05/2018 – LEXICON: PATIENTS ALSO HAD REDUCED U5-HIAA LEVELS; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss $42.1M; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 46C; 29/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Management Ltd accumulated 15.18M shares. Roosevelt Inv Group holds 301,599 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.27 million shares or 1.51% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,964 shares. Weitz Management stated it has 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7.48 million were accumulated by Epoch Inv Partners. North Star Inv Corp invested in 1.77% or 128,669 shares. 4.84M were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,257 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. National Pension Service reported 3.12% stake. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz Limited Liability Company holds 6.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,009 shares. Moreover, Capwealth Advsr Lc has 4.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 2.35% or 97,564 shares. 1,905 were accumulated by Reinhart Partners.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $138.15 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Now Walking A Fine Line – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Lexicon? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lexicon Is A Buy Now That All The Bad News Is Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.