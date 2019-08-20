Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; Enpro Industries (NPO) Sentiment Is 1.41

Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 63 sold and trimmed equity positions in Enpro Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 18.92 million shares, down from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enpro Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 88,309 shares with $9.19M value, down from 92,243 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $300.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.95% below currents $120.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,634 shares. Capital Guardian has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 20,286 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 5.04M shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Counsel accumulated 40,449 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Mount Lucas LP holds 21,046 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 165.46M shares. Weik has invested 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Delta Capital Management Ltd stated it has 48,970 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.77% or 1.32M shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca owns 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,463 shares. Community Tru And Investment Company holds 117,070 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 2,230 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 24,793 shares. 12,833 were reported by Brighton Jones Lc.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. for 688,982 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 404,400 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.66% invested in the company for 151,200 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.18% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 252,264 shares.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 38.6 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

The stock increased 2.45% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 166,303 shares traded or 38.33% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9