Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Holding

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 3.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 127,556 shares with $17.09 million value, down from 131,771 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 7.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) stake by 66.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 78,799 shares as Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY)’s stock rose 12.45%. The Fj Capital Management Llc holds 39,000 shares with $900,000 value, down from 117,799 last quarter. Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc now has $217.07M valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 2,868 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY)

Fj Capital Management Llc increased American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) stake by 254,577 shares to 507,000 valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 88,091 shares and now owns 657,000 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $164,153 activity. 370 shares were bought by GIAMBALVO JOHN W, worth $8,073 on Monday, May 6. The insider Brunner Brian D bought 1,000 shares worth $21,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold CVLY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl holds 5,829 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,118 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0% or 158,117 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 13,939 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 48,370 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 831 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) has 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 7,770 shares. Endicott Management reported 5.25% stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5,575 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.82% above currents $138.68 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Rech Invest, a California-based fund reported 547,709 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 111,764 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Incorporated Ma accumulated 133,215 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability reported 794,568 shares. 13,741 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt invested 4.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Tru And Com holds 4.58% or 277,383 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,957 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 600,316 were reported by Avenir. Stoneridge Partners Llc invested in 104,825 shares. 12,442 are held by Accuvest Global Advsrs. Lifeplan Financial reported 2,912 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.