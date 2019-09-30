Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $560,595; Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake by $2.19 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 7.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 116,211 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Introduces 100 Mbps Symmetrical Private Data Connections for Businesses of All Sizes With Ethernet Over DOCSIS – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shaw to Use New 600 MHz Wireless Spectrum to Improve Current LTE Service and Lay Foundation for 5G – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B) Is the Must-Buy Telecom – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.