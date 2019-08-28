Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Boosted Ibm (IBM) Holding By $1.50 Million; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II (MUJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Ibm (IBM) stake by 49.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 10,655 shares as Ibm (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 32,373 shares with $4.57M value, up from 21,718 last quarter. Ibm now has $116.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 20.88% above currents $131.17 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,169 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 311,521 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meridian Mngmt reported 0.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Forte Cap Adv stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 47,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 14,170 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,398 shares. 10,061 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 27,182 shares. 2,300 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Com. 11.86M are owned by Geode Mgmt Lc. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mairs & Pwr Inc invested in 0.07% or 42,599 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd accumulated 2,007 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Changes the Game for Professional Tennis Players with Coach Advisor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Start Buying IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $433.92 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.55 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 46,572 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.