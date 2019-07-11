Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Boosted Anheuser (BUD) Stake; Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. See Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 74.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 21,450 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 50,384 shares with $4.23M value, up from 28,934 last quarter. Anheuser now has $175.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 1.56 million shares traded or 33.62% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, January 16. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Top Pick” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. Macquarie Research maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $84 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Assocs reported 0.27% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning invested in 23,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,865 shares in its portfolio. 2,534 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 2,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 248,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company owns 2,455 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.07% or 571,543 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 14,142 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 735 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 4,491 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Com reported 23,617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Budweiser APAC guides pricing toward low end of range – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can Anheuser-Busch InBev Show Craft Beer the Way Back to Growth? – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BUD, EROS, PSMT, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ASNA, BUD & TEVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 229,839 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $125,378 activity. Degnan Steven Scott sold 10,013 shares worth $301,491. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $102,163 was bought by Happe Michael J. On Wednesday, March 27 Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.85M shares. Aviance Partners Limited invested in 28,988 shares or 0.26% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 873,312 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 14,463 shares. Cls Invs Limited holds 118 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 133,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Inc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Timucuan Asset Mngmt Inc Fl reported 1.06 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 7,906 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 11,238 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. 42,060 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q3 Earnings Preview For Winnebago Industries – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Winnebago Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.