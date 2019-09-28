Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $354,816; Shares Rose; As Targa Resources (TRGP) Market Value Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $40.94 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 762,093 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 6.13M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240.65M, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 2,400 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 257,420 shares to 11.49M shares, valued at $331.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 669,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.42M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

