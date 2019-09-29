Ironwood Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST); Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While Navellier & Associates Has Upped Its Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) by 85.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 23,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 50,592 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 27,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 2.50M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Presidio Ltd Llc has 3.25% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 49,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management One Limited has 318,351 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,000 shares. Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 42,150 shares. 3.80M are held by Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 45,155 shares. Capital City Co Fl holds 0.62% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 46,239 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,578 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc invested in 451,271 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bb&T holds 16,749 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

