Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Ibm (IBM) as Share Value Declined; As Zynga (ZNGA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Trimmed Holding by $423,000

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 98.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 84,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 85,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 21.55 million shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power

