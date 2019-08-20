Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding in General Electric (GE) by $572,679 as Stock Value Rose; Main Street Research Has Trimmed Position in Facebook (FB) by $894,740

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 26/03/2018 – Retail AI Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL- AGREEMENTS FOR INTEGRATING OUTPUT OF THREE NEW NORWEGIAN WIND PROJECTS INTO ELECTRIC GRID THAT PROVIDES POWER TO FACEBOOK’S NORDIC DATA CENTRES; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video); 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly delays plans to unveil its own smart speaker because of the data sharing scandal; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in the recent scandal; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 27,129 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated holds 33,889 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Company reported 2,460 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 125,900 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Parkwood Ltd reported 51,404 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas owns 1.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 107,490 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 380 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.97% or 141,371 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.76% or 42,943 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,738 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 340,960 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 7,946 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 4,470 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.75% or 55,070 shares. 32,867 are owned by Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,771 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).