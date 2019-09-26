Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding; Personal Capital Advisors Has Boosted Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake By $474,810

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 20.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired 3,570 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 21,125 shares with $2.82 million value, up from 17,555 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 1.86M shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 76.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 10,755 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 24,835 shares with $2.29M value, up from 14,080 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $4.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 309,132 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity. Another trade for 6,589 shares valued at $584,906 was bought by Byrne Samuel T.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Diode Ventures and Alma Global Infrastructure Are Partnering to Finance and Develop Energy Projects Worldwide – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Reaches Agreement to Sell Equity Interests in BlueMountain – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -1.77% below currents $137.58 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 23.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays Upgrades Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Working Mother Names Kimberly-Clark One of 2019’s 100 Best Companies – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.