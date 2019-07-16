Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted General Electric (GE) Stake By $572,679; Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (KPFS) SI Increased By 46.15%

Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:KPFS) had an increase of 46.15% in short interest. KPFS’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 46.15% from 1,300 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 5 days are for Pepper Food Service CO LTD. – American Depositar (NASDAQ:KPFS)’s short sellers to cover KPFS’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 498 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:KPFS) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased General Electric (GE) stake by 60.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 63,631 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 168,438 shares with $1.68M value, up from 104,807 last quarter. General Electric now has $89.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 41.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 34,368 shares to 17,840 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) stake by 122,115 shares and now owns 11,395 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. UBS downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, July 15 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Pepper Food Service Co., Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan, Asia, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of $316.55 million. It operates through Pepper Lunch, Restaurant, Ikinari Steak, and Product Sales divisions. It has a 24.49 P/E ratio. The Pepper Lunch segment operates and franchises restaurants, which mainly offer steaks and other cooked meat dishes under the Pepper Lunch name.

