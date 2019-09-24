Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $526,208 as Stock Price Declined; Financial Counselors Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) Cut by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 12,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 109,573 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97 million, down from 122,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 1.48 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 2.66M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.88M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Co holds 0.07% or 14,404 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Summit Finance Wealth Advsr Limited Company invested 0.49% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Everett Harris Commerce Ca holds 1.09% or 532,448 shares. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.24% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.42% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 4.68M shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Omers Administration has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Howland Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 5,010 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 112,014 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Buckingham Asset Lc has 4,774 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors holds 0.14% or 6,524 shares in its portfolio. S&Co Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,855 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has 0.14% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,107 shares to 104,292 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 11,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,009 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests accumulated 236,847 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Andra Ap holds 126,900 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 151,687 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi stated it has 1.18% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 301,972 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 6,328 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 131,881 shares. Pictet North America Advsr has invested 0.71% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wendell David Assocs Inc reported 51,500 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 188,670 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 50,748 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.99% or 269,384 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 148,673 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 57,648 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.