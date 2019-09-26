Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position; Benefitfocusinc (BNFT) Sentiment Is 1.24

Benefitfocusinc (BNFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 68 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 55 sold and decreased equity positions in Benefitfocusinc. The investment managers in our database reported: 31.12 million shares, down from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Benefitfocusinc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 19 Increased: 48 New Position: 20.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 76.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc acquired 10,755 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc holds 24,835 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 14,080 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $4.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 309,132 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 11,670 shares. Dupont Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 27,228 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 1,530 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Korea reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.11% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 140,754 shares. 5,126 were accumulated by Jane Street Lc. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 1.12M shares. Ruggie Cap Gp invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Company reported 12,254 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity. $584,906 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares were bought by Byrne Samuel T.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $821.02 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Analysts await Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.49 EPS, down 48.48% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Benefitfocus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Tikvah Management Llc holds 5.55% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. for 720,850 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 154,210 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0.45% invested in the company for 4.14 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 65,195 shares.

The stock increased 1.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 446,176 shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500.