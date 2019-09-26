Ironsides Asset Advisors Upped Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $621,500; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Ingredion Com (INGR) Position as Share Price Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.39. About 5.33M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 7,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 87,882 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, down from 95,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 136,497 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc holds 1.4% or 214,507 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 30,303 shares. Arrow Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 160 shares. Ws Lllp, Florida-based fund reported 186,720 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 14,289 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Captrust Fin Advisors has 6,042 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc invested in 280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 23.05M shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Chilton Comm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 220,530 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Llc owns 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 25,727 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 170 shares. Jones Lllp owns 41,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Wealth invested in 0.35% or 20,877 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street rises on Trump’s trade comments; Nike hits record high – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 25,800 shares to 407,400 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,132 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) 48% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INGREDION NAMES STEPHAN B. TANDA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) by 71,458 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $31.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.80 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.7 per share. INGR’s profit will be $120.12M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 1.44M shares. Missouri-based Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc has invested 0.72% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Voya Management Ltd holds 53,931 shares. Financial Architects invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Aperio Gp Ltd Co owns 15,917 shares. Brinker Cap reported 12,157 shares stake. 227,928 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Stanley stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 12,212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.05% or 48,400 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 163,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 41,352 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,797 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 480 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).