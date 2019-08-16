Ironsides Asset Advisors Trimmed Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $8.65 Million as Stock Declined; Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Position in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by $7.02 Million as Shares Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 4.52M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jay Powellâ€™s Favorite REITs for 5.3% Yields and 301%+ Gains – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Macerich’s (MAC) Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Leasing Revenues Dip – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dream Global Announces Second Quarter Results, Strong Valuation Gains, Solid Operating Performance and Value-Add Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ireland’s Green REIT real estate fund sells for 1.34 bln euros – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tci Wealth stated it has 34 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 1,751 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of owns 797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 64,717 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Chartist Ca holds 0% or 563 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 1,290 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 521 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 3,608 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 3.19 million were reported by Aew Cap Management Limited Partnership. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 1,674 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 66,361 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 0.61% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0.59% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,790 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership. Boys Arnold And has invested 7.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Laurion Capital Lp accumulated 0% or 1,505 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 308,921 shares or 4.86% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.1% stake. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.09% stake. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 78,865 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 104,886 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 77,341 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,839 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,000 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.