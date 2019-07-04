Ironsides Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Shares Rose; Kylin Management Has Trimmed Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $29.36 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.34M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, TSLA – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ctrip (CTRP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CTRP Stock Will Be a Great Buy Once It Cools off a Little Bit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 50.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 0.27% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fdx Advsr invested in 0.28% or 63,474 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,543 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Exchange Cap Inc holds 9,087 shares. The New York-based Kings Point has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Planning Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 17,956 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Patten Patten Tn reported 29,809 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ally Fin stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc New York owns 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 175,845 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 5,001 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. The California-based Primecap Com Ca has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Huntington Bancshares accumulated 157,325 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co accumulated 0.24% or 9,294 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Loweâ€™s Companies, Inc. (LOW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).