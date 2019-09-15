Ironsides Asset Advisors Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) Lowered by $572,640 as Market Value Rose; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 3.17M shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 39,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 2.18 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.17% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 63,491 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 5,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 362 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs stated it has 0.13% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 3,707 are held by Sigma Planning. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd stated it has 13,652 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 345,886 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability accumulated 16,111 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 7,344 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 10,409 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Tyson (TSN) – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyson Foods invests in Grupo Vibra – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37M for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.