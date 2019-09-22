Ironsides Asset Advisors Stake In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Raised; Dalton Investments Increases Holding in 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 263,913 shares traded or 47.03% up from the average. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $220.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 21,338 shares to 33,662 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,250 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wheatland Advsrs invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 46,363 are owned by Texas Yale Capital Corporation. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dupont Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 250,459 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 0.43% or 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 229,786 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 95,439 shares. Old National Bancorp In invested 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 58,525 shares. Synovus Financial owns 13,903 shares. Foundation Resource Mngmt accumulated 5,744 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,158 shares to 13,652 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 34,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.