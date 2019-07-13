Ironsides Asset Advisors Stake In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Increased; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Declined, Holder 10-15 Associates Boosted Position

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66 million shares traded or 55.55% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has 0.3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 101,906 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 10,925 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 70,445 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd reported 63,962 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ws Mngmt Lllp has 199,202 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 527 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Palladium Prns Ltd Company has 0.38% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 88,065 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sit Investment Associate has 0.82% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 434,647 shares. Portolan Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 317,283 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc reported 20,907 shares stake. Mitchell Group Inc reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Frontier Inv Mgmt Commerce invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.77% or 216,836 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company has 123,160 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs has 10,252 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 150,904 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Strs Ohio holds 0.66% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Communications Limited Company holds 19,703 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.46% or 13,441 shares. Wendell David owns 50,401 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 88,987 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 40,596 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,709 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 215,977 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.