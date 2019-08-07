Ironsides Asset Advisors Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Decreased by $8.65 Million; Southport Management Has Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $181.00 Million

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 28.01M shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 3.15 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Ltd accumulated 20,170 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated reported 422,470 shares. 24,327 are owned by Pinnacle Limited. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd reported 3,054 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 343,933 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa owns 12.93% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 153,600 shares. Maryland Mgmt reported 6,087 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 1,312 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hl Financial Ser Limited Co accumulated 38,463 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lafayette Invests stated it has 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Communication accumulated 1.31% or 74,177 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 163,825 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.