Ironsides Asset Advisors Raised Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $621,500 as Shares Declined; George Kaiser Family Foundation Lifted Its Voxx International (VOXX) Holding by $332,628

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 27,009 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 10,528 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21,336 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 1.80M shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 13,297 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 100,964 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) or 63 shares. Pdts Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 12,834 shares. The Oklahoma-based George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.51% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 49,640 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Panagora Asset Inc reported 25 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,861 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 107,784 shares. National Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,805 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 0.55% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.97M shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,678 shares. Rowland & Communication Inv Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 2,584 shares. Old National Bancorporation In reported 102,387 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 6,476 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 5,782 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 1,215 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 11.59M shares. Minnesota-based White Pine Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 33,542 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 42,160 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.43% or 140,430 shares.

