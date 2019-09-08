Ironsides Asset Advisors Raised Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $554,600 as Stock Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.52 Million as Stock Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 106.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 27,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 13,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 932,919 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer holds 0% or 70,071 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Mgmt owns 32,869 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.68% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 4,839 shares. Schroder Inv invested in 0.07% or 730,725 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And owns 611,284 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mitchell Group holds 2.41% or 37,810 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Lc holds 23,592 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests accumulated 2,945 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 51,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.23% or 854,451 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). M Holding holds 0.16% or 11,368 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 15,400 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 3,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 108,378 shares. Mirae Asset Investments, Korea-based fund reported 122,328 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 242,925 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,573 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru holds 116 shares. St Johns Inv Company Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Maverick Cap holds 20,010 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has invested 4.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eulav Asset Management reported 65,000 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Morgan Stanley holds 0.17% or 3.43 million shares. 216,753 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 3,042 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Intact Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares to 70,520 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).