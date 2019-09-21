Ironsides Asset Advisors Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Concho Res (CXO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Leucadia National Lowered Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 44,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 49,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 93,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 2.96M shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES RSP PERMIAN UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING ACQUISITION ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.76M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Comml Bank reported 7,650 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,274 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com reported 1.76M shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 769,628 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment holds 0.52% or 16,646 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 30,113 shares. 76,426 are held by Strs Ohio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Adirondack & stated it has 0.24% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 7.55 million shares. One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson launches new protein snack line – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: What to Do With High-Growth Onslaught? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii by 18,900 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Concho Resources Stock Cratered 25% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – GuruFocus.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concho: Lower Growth, Higher Cash Flows – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Share Price Is Down 28% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.81 million for 24.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning owns 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 3,160 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd has 1.21 million shares. Horizon Invests Ltd reported 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 13,694 shares. Fifth Third Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 480 shares. 19 are held by First Personal Fincl Ser. Aperio Gp Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 73,402 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 64,185 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.08% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 16,231 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.46% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 19,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 4,390 shares.