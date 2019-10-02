Ironsides Asset Advisors Maintains Holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN); Broadwood Capital Maintains Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 888,677 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (P; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 97,261 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millrace Asset Group holds 61,007 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 55,976 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,458 shares. 109,739 are held by Cadence Capital Limited Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Hudock Cap Ltd Com invested in 153 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 33,515 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 738,169 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 182,461 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). State Street accumulated 1.23M shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 25,800 shares to 407,400 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 34,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,556 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Com owns 50 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 2,380 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 119,953 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested in 0% or 206 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 0.9% or 14.28 million shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.07% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 19,037 shares in its portfolio. Fosun invested in 0.54% or 97,650 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 458,424 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.1% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). 537,371 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Com. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 823,822 shares.