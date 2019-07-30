Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $8.65 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cove Street Capital Has Raised Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $2.88 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 23,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,515 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 32,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 86,806 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.92. About 2.03M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust holds 22,855 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 9,894 were reported by Amer National Registered Inv Advisor. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 6,179 shares. Foster & Motley stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Independent Investors reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Blair William And Il owns 283,221 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Llc holds 4,120 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 8,196 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 15,259 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cap Fund owns 57,012 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 7,911 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.86 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares to 433,200 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 9,616 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated accumulated 176,388 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.01% or 57,000 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.04% or 29,515 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 472,617 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 572,155 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,976 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com accumulated 0% or 1,098 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 17,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 298,409 are owned by Prudential. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 353 shares. Paloma Partners Management Communication invested in 0.03% or 11,322 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 532,549 shares.

