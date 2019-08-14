Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $8.65 Million; Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 38,603 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 33,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 848,424 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 5.04M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Jaffetilchin Limited Com invested in 2,029 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,088 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 255 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 3,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.06% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 48,200 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,955 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 25,633 are held by Bailard. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Advisor Prns Ltd has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,076 shares. Old Comml Bank In reported 26,174 shares stake. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hamlin Limited Liability Co invested in 414,874 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 156,727 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WestRock Won’t Package Growth As You Expect – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Packaging Corporation: Should You Buy At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: L Brands, Progressive and Packaging Corp. of America – Investorplace.com” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corp. Of America: A Cheap Way To Benefit From Online Retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,110 shares to 28,789 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,234 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “U.S. stocks close sharply higher after Trump backs off on some tariffs on Chinese imports – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “FlexShares Debuts Quality Low Volatility ETF Suite on NYSE – ETF Trends” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Counsel owns 2,880 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% or 19,025 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested in 589,279 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Com owns 4,749 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 4,926 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc reported 912 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dupont has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,675 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 1.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 116,991 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.07% or 7,268 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt holds 2,623 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 7,687 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 440 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 149,716 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares to 119,913 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).