Ironsides Asset Advisors Lifted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Kohl's (KSS)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 160% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc acquired 9,400 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc holds 15,275 shares with $914,000 value, up from 5,875 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 4.26M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight”. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

04/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $72 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $58 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council holds 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 17,192 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Com has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Van Eck Associates owns 12,599 shares. 1 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 20,846 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 88,128 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 239,731 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 38 shares. Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Asset Inc invested in 0.05% or 15,289 shares. The New York-based Millennium Ltd has invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

It closed at $47.55 lastly. It is down 4.97% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weakness Across The Board, But Kohl’s Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Off-Price Experiment, While Macy’s Doubles Down – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $85 target. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance holds 0.02% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. Marathon stated it has 7,726 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Co holds 44,068 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. The California-based Main Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hrt Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 12,834 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 133,194 shares. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 20 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 730 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cetera Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,162 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 323,605 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.42% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).