Ironsides Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC); Netflix (NFLX) Holder Miura Global Management Has Decreased Stake by $7.01 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 3.87M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 4.98M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Limited Partnership has 2.97M shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Soros Fund Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 0.05% or 3,890 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Riverpark Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,122 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantum Mgmt holds 12,320 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi holds 1,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd owns 3.39M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Com reported 0.47% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carret Asset Mgmt Llc reported 18,709 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,949 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam Partners (London) Ltd invested in 3.73% or 72,415 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 0.02% stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.14% or 64,878 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 744,580 shares stake. Nadler Financial Grp Incorporated holds 1,421 shares. One Cap Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.41% or 23,100 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,084 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co owns 3,051 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Corp reported 17,147 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 0.23% or 1,925 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 17,916 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 804 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.