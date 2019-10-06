Ironsides Asset Advisors Increases Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While S-R Schill & Associates Lifted Position

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 6.19 million shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Walmart’s $98 Delivery Subscription Could Take on Amazon and Target – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon signs multiyear deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 34,953 shares to 35,214 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,517 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 39,985 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,934 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division stated it has 30,899 shares. Prentiss Smith has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Comml Bank And Tru Of Newtown owns 181 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cipher Capital Lp has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,740 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt stated it has 6.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 2.55% stake. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spc Fincl has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Associate holds 11,393 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,913 shares. Founders Cap Limited Liability Company has 53 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sageworth accumulated 200 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Prns, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.20 million shares. The Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Veritable LP reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westwood Holdg Grp Inc reported 43,206 shares. Jnba accumulated 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barnett And Communications Inc owns 52,449 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,042 shares. Lenox Wealth invested in 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ipg Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,882 shares. 81,746 are owned by Waratah Cap Ltd. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 2.16 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Communications has 19,811 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Black Eye For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.