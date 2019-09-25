Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $621,500 as Share Price Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Cut Devon Energy New (DVN) Position as Market Value Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 5.54 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 478,356 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64M, down from 517,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 5.79 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,158 shares to 13,652 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 25,755 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 12,317 are owned by Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Corporation. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 7,263 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Com has 31,101 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has 4.58 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 100,163 are held by Advsrs Asset. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 120,030 shares. Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.1% or 29,805 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,190 shares. Pnc Ser Grp reported 648,566 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% or 5,009 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 40,112 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP has invested 1.19% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 35,687 shares to 706,746 shares, valued at $34.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Unbelievable Oil and Gas Movers After Saudi Drone Attack – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 32.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.